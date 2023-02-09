Equities closed lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.1 percent and the Dow shedding a little more than 200 points.
It’s worth noting that a breather in the recent run higher is to be expected given the strength of the broader rally that has sent the S&P 500 higher by more than 7 percent so far this year, according to Edward Jones analysts.
Meanwhile international equities were mostly higher Wednesday, led by healthy gains in European markets, which have outperformed U.S. equities during the last few months.
Analysts said the economic data calendar was quiet Wednesday and there were no major market-moving implications from President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union address (though we think partisan differences will likely set up some form of debt-ceiling showdown ahead, keeping investors focus squarely on Federal Reserve policy, employment trends and corporate earnings announcements.
Interest rates ticked down slightly on Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield remaining just above 3.6 percent.
Rates are still well below last year’s high, with the 10-year yield topping 4.2 percent in October.
The decline since then reflects moderating inflation pressures and signs of economic weakness.
Nevertheless, rates are up appreciably over the last week, with the recent blowout January jobs report fueling some hope for economic resiliency, which could keep the Fed on guard in its fight against inflation.
The January reading of the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index revealed some mixed signals in auto-price trends.
Used car prices rose 2.5 percent in January versus December, the first month-on-month increase in nine months.
Analysts said they suspect the combination of ongoing strength in the labor market and wage growth supported renewed demand, while lingering supply constraints are also still showing up in prices.
Importantly, however, used auto prices are down 12.8 percent over the last year, a favorable move for the broader inflation trend.
The spike in used car prices last year had a significant impact on the consumer price index increase, so the larger downtrend in auto prices is encouraging.
Recent loan data indicate that auto-lending standards are tightening, which should help with further moderation in car prices ahead, consistent with analysts’ view that overall inflation, while still too high for comfort, will trend lower through the year.
