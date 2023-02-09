Market report

Equities closed lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.1 percent and the Dow shedding a little more than 200 points.

It’s worth noting that a breather in the recent run higher is to be expected given the strength of the broader rally that has sent the S&P 500 higher by more than 7 percent so far this year, according to Edward Jones analysts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.