Major indexes were higher today after falling on the first trading day in 2023.
Growth-style stocks outperformed, but the Federal Reserve is still the big overhang on the markets, as investors await key inflationary data to move sustainably lower.
Treasuries rallied again, going through a bull flattening move, with the 10-year Treasury yield around 3.9 percent.
The dollar index was weaker again.
A broad based basket of currencies grew relatively stronger as the dollar remains at historically high levels.
The price of oil fell again, now trading around $73, as worries over the global economy rise, driven by quickly spreading COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in China.
On the international front, European and Asian shares were largely higher.
PMI and JOLTS came out Wednesday morning where PMI continued to fall, but job openings remain elevated.
ADP private payrolls and initial claims will be released Thursday, providing further insight into the labor market and how recent rounds of corporate layoffs are affecting unemployment.
The unemployment report will be out on Friday, which will highlight wage growth.
Investors hope wage growth starts to slow and relieves some of the inflationary pressures pushing the Fed into an aggressive monetary-policy stance.
French inflation slowed in December unexpectedly in a sign that price growth is easing across the euro area.
Consumer prices rose 6.7 percent from a year ago vs. 7.1 percent in October, and well below estimates of 7.3 percent.
This comes after inflation in Germany also slowed unexpectedly last month, pointing to peak inflation having already occurred.
A big concern heading into winter for Europe was around energy scarcity, specifically natural gas shortages.
However, most European reserves have been filled to near capacity, signalling energy shortages might be off the table, although prices continue to be high.
Winter is also expected to be warmer, relieving some demand for natural gas heating and further easing inflationary pressures.
