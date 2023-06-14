Major equity indexes rose to a new high for the year after today’s consumer price index (CPI) showed that the headline inflation rate cooled to 4 percent, its lowest rate in more than two years.
While the data were mostly in line with expectations, they take some pressure off the Federal Reserve, which is likely to hold off from raising rates at tomorrow’s meeting.
Consistent with the positive investor sentiment, cyclical sectors and small-cap stocks outperformed, while government bond yields rose.
On the international front, headlines that China may deliver a broader stimulus helped support Asian markets. Elsewhere, after losing nearly 4.5 percent Monday, oil finished 3 percent higher, trying to reclaim the $70 mark.
The CPI for May rose at a 4.0 percent annual rate, in line with expectations, and meaningfully below last month’s 4.9 percent reading.
This was the smallest annual increase since March 2021 and the 11th straight month of improvement since inflation peaked in June of last year at 9.1 percent.
Lower energy prices were a key driver behind last month’s sizable drop in headline inflation, as WTI oil declined from $106 per barrel in May 2022 to about $72 last month, while natural gas prices have fallen even more.
Excluding food and energy, core inflation ticked down to 5.3 percent from 5.5 percent and rose 0.4 percent month-over month as it did in April and March.
Shelter, used car prices, and vehicle insurance were key contributors to the monthly rise, whereas airfares and household furnishings declined.
While inflation for goods has accelerated over the past two months, the bulk of the rise has been driven by higher used car prices, which are unlikely to persist, according to Edward Jones analysts.
Inventories are rising, and more timely auction data point to further declines.
Like in past months, housing was the largest factor in the monthly increase in inflation.
But based on the historical lags between when inflation of newly signed rental contracts falls and when it shows up in the official data, we would expect shelter inflation to start coming down in the months ahead.
The so-called super-core measure that the Fed has highlighted – core services inflation excluding housing (which is largely a function of the labor market) – continued to improve.
It rose by the slowest pace in 15 months, though it remains inconsistent with the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target, which is why policymakers cannot yet declare victory.
The rise in jobless claims over the past month, the downtrend in hours worked, and the decline in temporary payrolls all suggest that the labor-market tightness is starting to gradually ease, helping cool wage growth.
The continued deceleration in inflation will be welcomed by policymakers, but today’s data are unlikely to meaningfully shift expectations.
The surprising strength in the labor market, and the economy more broadly, will keep the Fed on high alert against letting its guard down too soon. But after more than a year of aggressive rate hikes and 11 months of disinflation, we think that policymakers can afford to take a more patient approach, as they signaled in early May.
Analysts expect the FOMC to hold off on hiking rates tomorrow for the first time in more than a year, but signal in its statement and new projections that it may raise rates again if data warrants.
A June “skip” instead of a “pause” and one final hike in July is possible. But the weaker growth that analysts anticipate down the road will likely pave the way for the Fed to near the end of what has been a historic cycle of interest-rate increases over the past 15 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.