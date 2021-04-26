Equity markets finished the week on a high note Friday as the Standard & Poor’s 500 closed a few points shy of the previous Friday’s record high.
Corporate earnings and economic data continued to come in better than expected, signaling the economic recovery is gaining steam.
However, there was some investor caution and volatility tied to reports that President Joe Biden is planning to hike the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 percent for those earning $1 million or more, up from 20 percent currently.
Technology and financials led the gains Friday, while the defensive sectors lagged.
The benchmark 10-year yield declined slightly despite the solid economic data.
Friday’s focus was on the preliminary April Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs), which measure trends in business conditions for private-sector companies.
Global and U.S. PMIs mostly surprised to the upside, indicating an accelerating growth despite worsening COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe and Asia.
The eurozone’s economic recovery appears to have picked up its pace in April as services activity expanded, while strength in manufacturing production persisted.
The global rebound has lagged the one in North America, tempered by renewed pandemic restrictions in Europe and more modest fiscal stimulus responses abroad.
Despite the lag, a more coordinated upswing in world GDP could be in the cards later this year as lockdowns give way to increased consumption and output.
This may bode well for global equities, which should benefit from rising earnings expectations and discounted valuations.
The S&P 500 recorded its first weekly loss in about a month, taking a breather following the strong year-to-date performance.
With valuations and sentiment stretched, investment experts say a period of consolidation to digest recent gains is likely.
Higher taxes to fund the next phase of the fiscal stimulus could be a source of anxiety for the markets.
However, history shows there is no clear link between tax changes and long-term economic or market performance.
In the near term, optimistic sentiment could leave the market vulnerable to negative surprises.
Investors should maintain proper diversification across asset classes, geographies and sectors, and be opportunistic to take advantage of any potential market pullbacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.