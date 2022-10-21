Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Adventure Navigators to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Adventure Navigators provides planning and scheduling services for visitors to the Arkansas Valley.
Owner Kat Mast said a brief consultation and interest evaluation allows her to specially curate an activity itinerary that will fit the interests of the group.
Visitors can choose from outdoor recreation activities, such as whitewater rafting, kayaking, hiking, skiing and biking, or culinary exploration and artistic endeavors.
Adventure Navigators provides reservations and planning to foster an environment where visitors to the area have their best adventure and local providers have their best customer experiences.
The company’s mission is to pair visitors with the best provider for their group and, in so doing, support all the many great local businesses.
