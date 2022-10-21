Adventure Navigators

Kat Mast of Adventure Navigators prepares to cut the ribbon celebrating the company’s membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left are Karin Naccarato, Dave Chelf, Maureen Schultz, Michael Varnum, Eva Egbert, Sam Johnson, Mast, Lucy the dog, Kirk Bremer and Gary Buchanan.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Adventure Navigators to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Adventure Navigators provides planning and scheduling services for visitors to the Arkansas Valley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.