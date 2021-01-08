Su Casa receives January Business of the Month

Su Casa Furniture and Sleep Shop, 300 F St., was named Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for the month of January.
Business owners Jim and Nicole Balaun were honored by the Chamber of Commerce Dec. 30.
The home furnishing store, founded in 2009, has a history of giving back to the community.
The Balauns and their sales team donate to many non-profit organizations in the community including: Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Family & Youth Initiatives, Shavano Academic Booster Club and Sustainable Salida among others.
The store held its fourth annual Drive-by Food Drive in 2020, where food collected was given to the First Presbyterian Church food pantry.
For more information about Su Casa Furniture and Sleep Shop, visit sucasafurniture.com or call 719-539-4343.
