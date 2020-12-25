Nancy Kaiser retires from Collegiate Peaks Bank

Collegiate Peaks Bank is asking that customers drop off cards of congratulations through the drive-up window for Nancy Kaiser, who is retiring after more than 17 years at the bank.
“Since it is difficult to host a retirement party during this pandemic, we invite her many friends and customers to drop their cards of congratulations off in our drive-through and we will make sure they get to Nancy,’ said bank associate vice-president Brenda Troudt.
Kaiser treasured the one-on-one interaction with her everyday customers. Greeting them, talking with them, “making them feel like they’re the most important thing to you at the moment,” she said.
“My customers, I’ll miss them a lot. Some I was able to say goodbye to, some I wasn’t able to say goodbye to, but I’ll miss them the most.”
A native of Leadville, Kaiser started at Collegiate Peaks Bank Dec. 16, 2002 at the request of a personal friend, Lewis Lowe, the former president of the bank.
“I was working at the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course at the time, and he wanted me to find something more rewarding,” Kaiser said. She spoke with Charlie Forster, then the bank’s president, and was hired right away.
“He always geared us toward, me and my husband both, things that he thought we’d be best in, and he knew I was good with people.
She found that rewarding work at the bank, where she worked first as a teller, then in the loan department, customer service. In 2009 she became supervisor of the teller line. She felt her work in loans and customer service took away from what she liked most about working with the bank – the face-to-face interaction with her customers.
“I loved my people a lot,” Kaiser said.
