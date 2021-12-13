Equities traded higher on Friday, logging a solid gain for the week. Stocks and bonds shrugged off a hot inflation report this morning, an indication that the financial markets are already pricing in elevated inflation and tighter policy from the Fed.
Small-caps lagged today, as did the financial services sector, signaling some caution around the economic outlook, which we’d attribute to the expectation for less monetary-policy accommodation ahead.
Ten-year benchmark Treasury yields were little changed on the day, consistent with the view that the markets had been bracing for the inflation data.
The headliner Friday was the November CPI (inflation) report, which showed that consumer prices were up 6.8 percent versus a year ago, the highest rate of inflation in four decades.
Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.9 percent.
This came as no surprise, as upward price pressures are well known, reflecting both supply-chain disruptions as well as elevated demand, which continued to be supported by strong wage growth.
We think this data offers additional support for the Fed to announce a plan next week to wind down bond purchases at a fairly rapid clip.
Looking ahead, we think inflation will begin to subside slightly, particularly since energy costs have moderated and areas like vehicle prices are beginning to exert less upward pressure.
At the same time, the shelter price component of CPI looks poised to apply further upward pressure on consumer prices.
All told, we think inflation will remain sticky enough to push the Fed toward slightly tighter policy over the coming year, but we don’t think this signals a return to the inflation environment of the late 1970s and early ’80s, meaning inflation doesn’t have to undermine the broader expansion or bull market.
The latest reading on consumer sentiment showed a modest lift, with a notable rebound among lower-income households in the survey, which we think reflects the ongoing improvement in the labor market, particularly wage growth.
We think reduced concerns around the potential impact of the omicron variant may help consumer sentiment ahead as well.
Overall, we think the outlook for the consumer remains bright, with gains in household income and savings likely to power the economic expansion through 2022. Inflation, labor shortages and supply bottlenecks will continue to pose headwinds, but we expect gross domestic product growth to regain some momentum in the coming quarters.
