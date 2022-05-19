Equities finished notably lower Wednesday, with the Dow declining more than 1,100 points, as markets more than gave back Tuesday’s rally.
While the force behind the market’s anxiety (inflation) is not new, investor concerns were heightened by earnings announcements from retail giants Target and Walmart, both of which reported disappointing results, citing significant cost challenges.
While profit margins are being squeezed by higher labor and input costs, there was some good news – traffic and sales activity remains robust.
Edward Jones analysts think this is consistent with the view that the consumer remains in sufficiently healthy shape to avoid a recession this year.
Analysts expect volatility to continue in the near term, as markets wrestle with Fed policy tightening aimed at bringing down inflation.
But as consumer prices moderate over the course of the year, the combination of less aggressive rate hikes, along with ongoing economic and corporate earnings growth, will offer a catalyst for markets to mount a more durable rebound.
Interest rates declined Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling back below 2.9 percent after eclipsing 3.2 percent in early May.
The price of crude oil was down $3.04 to $109.36 and the spot price of gold was down $4 to $1,814.90.
While rising rates have been a source of stock-market weakness for much of this year, as equity markets have repriced for aggressive Fed rate hikes, the rally in bonds amid stock market declines offered a positive sign that bonds are still a viable source of portfolio diversification.
Bond-market performance has suffered so far this year, as interest rates surged to reflect elevated inflation and the expected central-bank response.
Analysts don’t expect this weakness in bond returns to be repeated, as yields now largely reflect the majority of upcoming rate hikes, which means bonds may start to resume more of their traditional role as a ballast against equity market volatility.
Data out on Wednesday showed April housing starts fell slightly, marking the third straight month of lower new construction activity.
Similarly, building permits were also lower for the month, reflecting waning demand that analysts attribute primarily to rising mortgage costs.
Mortgage applications fell 12 percent last week, as 30-year mortgage rates hover near 5.5 percent.
Analysts said they don’t expect a collapse in the housing market, and it should be noted that new home construction is still at the highest levels since 2006.
With shelter costs representing a meaningful component of the consumer price index, the silver lining is that some cooling in the housing market could help bring down inflation pressures more broadly.
