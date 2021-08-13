Chamber corner – Chaffee Housing Authority

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Chaffee Housing Authority to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Chaffee Housing Authority was formed in October 2019 through agreements involving Chaffee County, Buena Vista and Salida, with the purpose of ensuring all Chaffee County residents and workers have access to safe, stable, affordable housing.
The Chaffee County Housing and Health Initiative is part of the Health Disparities Grant Program, a research and empowerment grant operated by Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment’s Office of Health Equity.
The grant program was designed to “provide prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer and cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases to under-represented populations.”
Chaffee Housing Authority is aiming to increase housing options and affordability.
That means decreasing displacement, gentrification and homelessness, which lead to poor health outcomes.
They are doing this by increasing our community’s capacity to manage complex growth by bringing subject matter experts to the community through the Housing and Health speaker series and storytelling events.
During the series, they are collecting feedback from community participants, which will result in a final report of policy recommendations to increase availability and affordability of safe, stable housing.
For more information visit www.housinghealthchaffee.org, email bgray@chaffeecounty.org or call 719-530-2590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.