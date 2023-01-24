After finishing modestly lower last week, equities got off to an encouraging start Monday with U.S. stocks finishing notably higher.
International markets followed suit with small gains in European and Asian markets.
Meanwhile, underlying leadership came from the technology, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors, reflecting a positive cyclical tone behind the day’s gains.
Interest rates ticked higher as well, with the 10-year Treasury yield moving just above 3.5 percent.
Rates have swung widely recently, sitting well below last year’s peak but up from last week’s low as markets have responded to comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating they remain committed to snuffing out high inflation.
A string of layoff announcements, concentrated largely in the technology industry, have raised some worries about the outlook for the economy recently.
Edward Jones analysts said they don’t think this signal should be ignored as they view it as a symptom of the broader softening in economic activity.
At the same time, analysts don’t believe this should be viewed as a canary in the coal mine of a dramatic spike in unemployment ahead.
Job openings remain above the 10 million mark,and analysts said they suspect some of the impact of the layoffs will be softened by this hiring cushion.
Analysts expect the unemployment rate to rise moderately this year, but the labor market’s historically strong position to start this year should help consumers navigate an economic slowdown without the level of spending pain experienced in more severe downturns such as 2008.
The first reading of fourth-quarter gross domestic product will be released Thursday, which will shed some additional light on the health of the economy entering 2023.
With fourth-quarter earnings season underway, a large slate of Standard & Poor’s 500 companies are scheduled to release results this week, with the forward guidance within those announcements likely to serve as a key guide for markets.
With just over 50 companies having released results so far, it’s too early to draw any concrete themes from this quarter’s results, but it’s clear to analysts that corporate profits are feeling the weight of slowing demand and rising labor costs.
Looking ahead, consensus estimates are now projecting overall S&P 500 earnings to grow by roughly 3.5 percent in 2023.
This has moderated recently – which analysts believe is appropriate – but estimates may still need to come down a bit further as the economy softens in the first half of this year.
Importantly, analysts said they don’t see a collapse in corporate earnings that would be associated with a more severe recession, which they think can serve as a pillar of support for equity markets, particularly as we advance through the year and the outlook for future profit growth begins to improve.
