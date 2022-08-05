Cowboys & Daisies

Donna Prescott cuts the ribbon as Cowboys & Daisies is welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. The boutique specializes in “cowboy chic” clothing, gifts and decor. From left front are Dave Chelf, Eva Egbert, Margy Smith, Mary Hoffius, Donna Prescott, Rosemary Zuchowski and Karen Naccarato. Second row: Eva Balaz, John Zuchowski and Rob Prescott. Third row: Michael Varnum, Gary Buchanan, Hank Martin and Harry Payton. Back: Mark Moore and Sam Johnson.

 Courtesy photo

Rob and Donna Prescott, owners of Cowboys & Daisies, 114 E. First St., celebrated their business’ membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The boutique offers an array of “cowgirl chic” clothing, gifts and home decor for moms, daughters and cowboys.

