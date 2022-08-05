Rob and Donna Prescott, owners of Cowboys & Daisies, 114 E. First St., celebrated their business’ membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The boutique offers an array of “cowgirl chic” clothing, gifts and home decor for moms, daughters and cowboys.
Donna Prescott creates some of the shop’s designs, and some are created by friends or are joint collaborations between designers.
The unique blend of layered styles caters to many ages with products that accommodate different body types and tastes, including embroidered tops, boots, sundresses and accessories.
