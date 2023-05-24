Market report

While investigators have been largely optimistic around a U.S. debt-ceiling resolution,, some caution is creeping in, as we are one week away from the June 1 “X-date”, when the U.S. Treasury may exhaust the extraordinary measures it has been employing since January.

Monday’s meeting between President Joseph Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy led to productive talks and an agreement that default is off the table, but it ended without a deal.

