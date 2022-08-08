Equities logged a mixed finished on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just below the flat line, while the Dow posted a small gain, as a very strong July jobs report was balanced by worries that further tightness in the labor market will require the Federal Reserve to keep policy tighter for longer to quell inflation. 

The bond market took a similar view, with interest rates moving notably higher. Ten-year Treasury yields topped 2.8 percent, while two-year yields rose above 3.2 percent, as cold water was thrown on the recent bourgeoning market view that a Fed pivot away from aggressive rate hikes may be approaching. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.