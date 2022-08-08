Equities logged a mixed finished on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just below the flat line, while the Dow posted a small gain, as a very strong July jobs report was balanced by worries that further tightness in the labor market will require the Federal Reserve to keep policy tighter for longer to quell inflation.
The bond market took a similar view, with interest rates moving notably higher. Ten-year Treasury yields topped 2.8 percent, while two-year yields rose above 3.2 percent, as cold water was thrown on the recent bourgeoning market view that a Fed pivot away from aggressive rate hikes may be approaching.
Small-caps, energy and financials were among the leaders today, indicating a slightly optimistic cyclical tone, while the Nasdaq and technology sector lagged due to the jump in interest rates.
Overall, this tepid reaction to a categorically positive jobs report confirms that the equity market remains fixated on upcoming Fed actions, putting us in a phase where good news is periodically treated as bad news, insofar as it delays the point at which the Fed can let its foot off the brake.
Nevertheless, equities have rallied sharply off the June lows, and interest rates are well below their recent highs, reflecting the balance of headwinds and tailwinds that are likely to persist as we advance through the year.
The U.S. economy added a whopping 528,000 jobs in July, far exceeding consensus expectations for a 250,000 gain.
Payroll gains were particularly strong in the leisure & hospitality sector, a good sign that the post-pandemic shift back toward spending on services (versus goods) remains on track.
The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5 percent, a 50-year low, while average hourly earnings rose at a very strong 0.5 percent month-over-month pace.
The combination of strong job and wage growth indicates to us that the labor market remains quite supportive of consumer spending – the lion’s share of GDP.
This was an interesting employment reading given it comes amid a vigorous debate around whether the economy is or is not in recession.
Regardless, this supports a case that the economic slowdown can be mild, though the path ahead for the economy will be dependent upon the path of inflation, as this will dictate just how aggressive and prolonged the Fed’s tightening campaign will need to be.
We suspect the labor market will show some wear and tear as we advance this year, given the actions companies are taking in response to slowing demand. But this jobs report was a clear piece of good news, arguing that the economic outcome does not have to be as bad as the depths of this year’s equity-market pullback may have suggested.
Markets will now key in on the upcoming July consumer price index (CPI) report due out on Wednesday.
The pace of headline inflation is expected to moderate, helped principally by the recent sharp drop in commodity prices.
While lower headline inflation is welcomed by consumers given the needed relief on food and gasoline prices, the trend in core CPI (excluding energy and food prices) will be closely watched, as that is the measure that dictates the Fed’s monetary policy actions.
We expect core inflation to trend gradually lower, though upward influence from shelter prices may temper the rate of decline in coming months.
We think we’ll need to see three or four consecutive months of notable moderation in inflation before the Fed can begin to chart a course for less restrictive policy. This will be important for the markets, as we believe this shift by the Fed is a necessary element of a more enduring stock-market recovery.
