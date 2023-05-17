Stocks fall on consumer and debt-ceiling news

After a Monday gain driven by glints of optimism around the banking turmoil, equities closed lower on Tuesday, as markets reacted to underwhelming consumer-spending data as well as the looming debt-ceiling showdown.
Small-cap stocks lagged today, indicating a more sour economic outlook.
This also showed up in sector performance, with cyclicals like energy, real estate and industrials among the weakest performers.
Treasury yields were slightly higher on the day, with 10-year yields moving back above 3.5 percent.
Equity markets continue to hold on to solid year-to-date gains, with the S&P 500 up more than 7 percent.
Analysts said they think the case for broader-term optimism remains, but they also think the combination of debt-ceiling uncertainty, a decelerating economy and potential downward revisions to corporate earnings estimates will represent catalysts for potential renewed volatility in the near term.
The April retail sales report showed that headline sales rose 0.4 percent month-over-month, below consensus expectations for growth of nearly twice that pace.
The figures were a bit better looking when stripping out automobile and fuel spending, with spending gains in building materials, e-commerce and restaurant dining representing areas of strength.
On the other side, sales of furniture, clothing and groceries declined for the month.
This is consistent with the broader narrative around resilient consumer spending in the leisure and hospitality sector, as well as a rebound in housing activity, while spending on goods continues to soften.
The quarterly results announcement on Tuesday from Home Depot uderscored some emerging weakness in household spending, with revenue suffering amid a decline in average ticket size.
Overall, analysts said they think the recent strong rate of household spending growth will slow, but the health of the labor market will remain a source of support for consumers, helping stave off a sharp recession.
The Treasury reiterated to lawmakers on Monday that June 1 remains a potential final deadline for a debt-limit deal.
President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders will convene to continue negotiations around raising the U.S. debt ceiling, but both sides apear to be digging their heels in on their respective demands, with Democrats seeking a “clean” debt-ceiling increase, while Republicans want accompanying spending cuts.
Reports suggest there may be some common ground emerging on areas such as permitting reform and recapturing unspent COVID-19 relief funds.
That said, analysts suspect that the sufficient compromise needed to strike a full deal will likely take time, raising the temperature on the financial markets as the deadline approaches and as the prospects of default grow closer.
Analysts said they believe a deal is more likely than a default, even if it takes the form of a temporary increase that kicks the bigger budget can down the road by a few months.
It’s reasonable to anticipate volatility in the equity and Treasury markets in the interim, but more broadly, market performance tends to be driven more by economic and earnings fundamentals rather than the political landscape.
