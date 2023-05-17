Stocks fall on consumer and debt-ceiling news

Market report

After a Monday gain driven by glints of optimism around the banking turmoil, equities closed lower on Tuesday, as markets reacted to underwhelming consumer-spending data as well as the looming debt-ceiling showdown.

Small-cap stocks lagged today, indicating a more sour economic outlook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.