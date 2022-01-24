U.S. markets continued their downward momentum on Friday, closing near the lows for the day.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq remains the underperformer, down nearly 2.5 percent, weighed down by Netflix shares which fell over 20 percent on the day.
The Nasdaq is now down nearly 12 percent since the start of the year, officially in correction territory.
This comes even as yields moved lower today, with the 10-year Treasury yield down to 1.76 percent levels. Meanwhile, volatility continued to climb as well, with the VIX volatility index up 14 percent today to 29 levels, and up nearly 70 percent for the year so far.
Markets have started the year with both volatility and notable investor nervousness. This comes as the Federal Reserve and central banks globally are more aggressively poised to raise rates and remove liquidity from the system.
Nonetheless you should continue to see broadly supportive economic fundamentals still: a healthy consumer, U.S. and Canadian economic growth still above-trend in the 3.5-4 percent range, and positive earnings growth likely for the year ahead.
While bouts of rate volatility are likely to continue to, which will likely weigh most heavily on the higher valuation and more speculative parts of the market, there are pockets of the market that may perform relatively better.
Particularly in the first half of the year, these include value and cyclical sectors, as well as non-U.S. assets including emerging markets.
Longer term, as economic growth slows and returns to trend levels, expect growth stocks as well as defensive areas will return to favor as well.
Maintaining a balanced portfolio, and using market pullbacks to diversify as needed, is a prudent approach for investors this year.
All eyes will be on the next Federal Reserve meeting, Jan. 25-26.
Expect the Federal Reserve to indicate the end of its balance sheet tapering program in March, as well as the beginning of its rate hiking cycle.
Listen to how they balance recent economic softness, driven in large part by the omicron variant and its impact on activity, with higher inflation broadly.
Notably, the Federal Reserve’s last set of economic projections showed core personal consumption expenditure inflation falling to 2.7 percent levels in 2022.
As markets have priced-in four rate hikes in 2022, there is a chance of low probability for the Federal Reseve to deliver a “hawkish surprise” in its meeting next week; indeed, perhaps this sets up them up to deliver a more dovish message versus current expectations.
