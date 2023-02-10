Joanne Castendyk

2022 was a down year for the market. During the one-year span from Dec. 31, 2021, to Dec. 30, 2022, the Standard & Poor’s 500, the stock market index tracking the performance of 500 large U.S. companies, was down 19.44 percent. 

Bonds performed poorly too. The return on the S&P U.S. Treasury Bond Index was negative 10.7 percent in 2022. The return on bonds issued by S&P 500 companies was negative 14.2 percent.

