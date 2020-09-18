U.S. demand for gasoline drops

Demand for gasoline in the United States has dropped to 8.3 million barrels per day, its lowest level since June, according to a AAA analysis of an Energy Information Administration report.
Gas supply levels have also dropped, down almost 3 million barrels to 231 million. Current U.S. supplies, however, sit at 3 million barrel year-over-year surplus, mostly due to the lack of demand resulting from COVID-19.
“In a typical year, lower supply levels translate into higher pump prices. Despite consistent declines in gasoline stocks, though, that’s just not happening right now,” said Skyler McKinley, director of public affairs for AAA Colorado. “Even amid a steady supply dip, the sustained decrease in demand helped push national gas prices cheaper on the week.”
The current national gas price average is $2.19, while the average price in Colorado is $2.29 and the current price in Salida is $2.59.
The national average price is 37 cents cheaper then it was this time last year, and the Colorado average is down 31 cents from last September.
Several factors could have an impact on the upcoming price of gasoline, the AAA report said.
Prices usually drop in the middle of September as stations switch from a summer-blend of fuel to a winter-blend, which is cheaper to produce.
Hurricanes and tropical storms in the Gulf Coast can also have an impact at the pumps, as oil refineries may shut down due to storms. At least one refinery for Phillips 66 in Louisiana has closed due to Hurricane Sally.
