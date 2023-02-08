Equity markets ended the day higher, turning positive after hearing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.
Powell expressed a somewhat dovish tone and indicated that he thinks inflation has started to ease, Edward Jones analysts said.
Growth-style stocks outperformed value style.
In the bond market, however, yields rose slightly after the Fed comments, with the 10-year Treasury moving above 3.65 percent, sending bond prices lower.
The oil markets rose as the chances of further tightening diminish, with oil finishing the day around $77 per barrel, up more than 4 percent from the previous session.
International equity markets were mixed. Two inflation data points were released Tuesday, with one showing a sharp rise in used car prices in January, while the other showed that the price of wholesale eggs has dropped significantly.
Fewer companies have exceeded analyst estimates for the fourth quarter compared with historical averages, with about 50 percent of the S&P 500 reporting so far.
Analysts have started to downgrade first quarter earnings estimates, with earnings estimates down about 3.3 percent from the end of 2022.
Persistent input pricing pressures and slowing consumer demand seem to be the biggest issues facing corporate profitability.
However, a few silver linings are emerging, namely cost-cutting initiatives by firms and broadly lower supply-chain constraints, allowing for inventory rebuild efforts to continue.
The Fed is likely to be the driver for markets in the near to medium term as the central bank combats inflation.
The recent decision to raise rates came with hawkish comments and occurred around the same time as a labor release choosing far more job gains than estimated.
Comments Tuesday from Powell reiterated that the central bank is committed to combating inflation, but he indicated that inflation is indeed coming down.
Investors were expecting some pushback from Powell on easing financial conditions, which didn’t seem to materialize, raising investor sentiment.
Powell also stated that he though labor market conditions will ease, but he reiterated that further rate hikes will be necessary if the labor market strength continues to come in above expectations.
Markets are generally expecting one more 0.25 percent hike this year from the Fed before the Fed pauses rate hikes and assesses the economic impact of higher interest rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.