Equity markets finished lower again Thursday, after Wednesday’s sell-off on the back of disappointing Federal Reserve commentary.
The Fed raised rates by the expected 75 basis points (0.75 percent) but signaled rates could stay higher for longer to combat inflation.
Growth-style stocks underperformed, which has become a trend this year as policy rates rise.
Treasury yields were also on the move, with the two-year hitting a level not seen since 2007 and the 10-year trading around 4.2 percent.
On the international front, European, Asian and Australian shares were also lower.
The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies.
It was broadly a risk-off day, as investors recalibrate for higher rates in 2023 with no rate cut in sight.
As Edward Jones analysts noted recently, the volatility following the Fed announcement doesn’t come as a surprise, and they expect volatility to continue until inflation makes a meaningful move to the downside.
Given that Fed rate hikes operate with a lagged impact to the real economy, analysts expect both economic growth and earnings estimates to continue to soften in the months ahead.
With this as the backdrop, analysts’ base case continues to be for a mild recession in the first half of 2023, although the path to a soft landing has not yet fully closed, especially given the resilience of the consumer and labor market.
Despite the two-day adverse market reaction, analysts said we are certainly closer to the end of this Fed tightening cycle than we are to the beginning.
The Bank of England raised rates Thursday by 0.75 percent, its largest single period hike since 1989, as inflation in the euro area continues to reach new highs.
As with the Fed, the Bank of England challenged the market’s interpretation of a policy pivot by the central bank in the near term, with the Bank of England saying further hikes will be needed to bring inflation down to the target range.
Other central banks, including the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank, have also been raising rates aggressively to combat inflation.
According to Ned Davis, the percent of central banks cutting rates has fallen to just over 10 percent, which means 90 percent of global central banks have either held steady or increased policy rates.
Edward Jones analysts said this shows inflation has become a broad, global issue that governments and central banks are trying to address.
Supply chain issues out of China, higher energy costs and food shortages are some of the main issues still faced by the global community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.