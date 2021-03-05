Stocks closed sharply lower Thursday as investors were disappointed that Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, refrained from pushing back against the recent spike in government bond yields.
The S&P 500 erased its gains for the year, and the Nasdaq entered correction territory, declining 10 percent from its recent peak, as valuations in technology stocks are under pressure.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.55 percent, the highest level in more than a year, raising concerns about financial conditions tightening.
Oil prices surged, adding to worries about higher inflation after OPEC and its allies agreed to hold oil supply steady instead of raising output as was expected.
On the economic front, initial jobless claims came in better than expected, yet remain elevated. Continuing claims hit a pandemic low of 4.3 million, falling by almost 124,000.
The February jobs report scheduled to be released today will add some extra color on the health of the labor market.
The winter storm that took states like Texas by surprise, causing power outages and business closures, could impact payroll gains, but the expectation is that job growth will accelerate as springtime rolls around, additional stimulus takes shape and vaccines are distributed.
The recent market turbulence is being triggered by the sharp rise in government bond yields, which has started to weigh on equity valuations.
