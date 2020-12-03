Equities bounced between positive and negative territory before finishing the day slightly higher, adding to the high-water mark for U.S. stocks.
Global markets were mixed, with emerging markets faring a bit better than Europe, where renewed lockdowns appear to be taking more of a toll on economic activity.
The energy sector led the broader market, while materials lagged.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as prices dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with almost 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $20.00 to $1,831.00, and silver rose $.22 to $24.13
Crude oil prices rose $.17 to $45.13 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.70 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.95 percent.
