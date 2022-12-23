Selling pressures returned Thursday, sending major indexes on the U.S. stock market sizably lower.
Headlines have been light, and nothing much fundamentally has changed.
Bulls are still pointing to deflationary pressures in forward-looking indicators, while Bears are pointing to higher Federal Reserve rates for longer.
Oil finished flat as global growth headwinds outweighed short-term demand.
Bond yields were lower as investors de-risk portfolios.
The dollar was weaker against a basket of currencies.
Bulls have been pointing to deflationary trends in the housing market, used car prices and rents as positive signs that could translate into a pivot from the Federal Reserve.
There is some narrative around a possible soft landing, but analysts think the case for a soft landing is growing increasingly unlikely with Fed rates expected to be around 5 percent in 2023, softening gross domestic product growth and waning consumer demand.
Bears on the other hand are looking at slowing earnings growth, margin compression and restrictive Fed policy.
The reopening of the Chinese economy hasn’t been as smooth as hoped.
Quickly spreading COVID-19 has led to high demand for masks, tests and PPE equipment. Emergency rooms have also been overwhelmed as the outbreak grows.
Vaccination rates in China among the elderly are lower than in most developed nations, prompting officials to forecast more than 5,000 deaths per day in the coming months.
China is grappling with slowing growth and an overleveraged housing sector among other growth headwinds.
However, a reopening in the economy should lead to fewer material shortages globally, but could also lead to higher energy prices as Chinese imports grow.
