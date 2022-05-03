The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. in Salida, recently changed management, with Salida resident Ethan Hedayat taking over from Chris Bainbridge.
Hedayat said in a press release that the venue is currently hosting Friday night open mike nights, karaoke nights, trivia nights and live music. He’s also offering a new menu of traditional American and Persian food.
For more information contact him at 949-422-9117.
