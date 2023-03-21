The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 0.9 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 383 points higher Monday as equity markets found some comfort in the latest developments playing out in the banking sector.
The announced acquisition of Credit Suisse over the weekend, along with a Federal Reserve announcement that it has coordinated with global central banks to enhance access to funds, helped ease fears of a spreading banking crisis.
Interest rates also rose but remain sharply lower during the past several days amid a “flight to safety” that has boosted Treasury bonds and pushed the 10-year yield below 3.5 percent, after topping 4 percent just eight trading days ago.
Despite the turmoil in the banking sector, the S&P 500 logged a 1.4 percent gain last week, as stocks found some footing amid the quick policy responses from the Fed and regulators.
Underlying performance reflects a slightly defensive posture, with large-caps outperforming small-caps in recent days, with the consumer staples and health care sectors among the leaders on Monday.
While lingering concerns continue to weigh on regional-bank stocks, the financial services sector was higher as larger banks are showing resiliency.
Overall, this is a fairly quiet start to the week, as investors evaluate the evolving situation with the banks and await the upcoming rate decision from the Fed on Wednesday.
On Sunday UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion – a deal that values the embattled Swiss bank at less than 15 percent of its market capitalization three months ago.
While the deal itself will impose steep losses on Credit Suisse’s investors, Edward Jones analysts view this transaction as less about the individual terms and more about the effort to restore stability and confidence to the global banking sector.
The Swiss National Bank helped facilitate the deal, offering $100 billion in liquidity assistance, while the Swiss government offered up to $9 billion in loss guarantees against the acquired assets.
Analysts said they don’t think this marks the end of the banking-system fears, but this will go a long way in reinstating some confidence that this isn’t snowballing into a 2008-style financial crisis.
Analysts noted that the stress at this stage appears to remain generally contained to the small and regional U.S. banks, with limited signs that there are worries spreading to the large, money-center banks.
This reflects the fact that challenges in the banking system are not over; however, overall, the U.S. banking system is well capitalized and capable of navigating this environment.
The spotlight will widen out to the Fed this week as markets anticipate the upcoming interest rate decision on Wednesday.
The Fed is in a tough spot with this policy move, as it’s facing two opposing forces: still elevated inflation and financial-system turmoil.
The former warrants further rate hikes, while the latter supports the case for a pause in policy tightening.
Thus, the Fed may face a “no-win” situation regardless of this rate decision, as both issues warrant appropriate policy action.
Analysts said their best hunch is the Fed will seek to balance both by raising rates by a quarter point while also emphasizing its willingness to expand funding and liquidity programs to stabilize the banking system.
Markets will remain on edge as this unfolds, but analysts said they don’t believe the markets are poised for another sharp leg lower beyond the lows experienced last October.
Volatility will persist ahead, but recovery will ultimately take shape as 2023 progresses.
