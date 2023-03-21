Market report

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 0.9 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 383 points higher Monday as equity markets found some comfort in the latest developments playing out in the banking sector.

The announced acquisition of Credit Suisse over the weekend, along with a Federal Reserve announcement that it has coordinated with global central banks to enhance access to funds, helped ease fears of a spreading banking crisis.

