Markets staged another impressive rally Friday, with major indexes ending near the highs of the day and now positive for the week.
Notably, we saw a move away from some of the safe-haven assets that had gotten support in recent days – today seeing a softer U.S. dollar, lower gold prices and higher yields.
The 10-year Treasury yield was up modestly, in the 1.97 percent range.
Meanwhile, some of the commodities that had rallied as the crisis intensified traded sideways today as well; WTI oil is down slightly at $92 levels, while wheat prices are down over 8 percent today.
VIX volatility index also moved lower by more than 8 percent today, after spiking to a high for the year earlier in the week.
Geopolitics remain front and center still for investors, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, violating international law and inciting acts of war. Military action has remained intense, with Russia now moving closer to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.
Meanwhile, today we heard from the U.S. and European allies that they will impose individual sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and act some view as largely symbolic.
Similarly, yesterday we heard from U.S. and NATO allies as they enacted additional sanctions on Russia as well.
Markets seemed to react favorably when President Joe Biden excluded energy and oil markets from Sanctions, as well as allowing Russia to remain on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications financial system, which also benefits European allies.
While uncertainty remains elevated, underlying U.S. economic fundamentals remain resilient which should support equities broadly over time.
In addition, as inflationary pressures build equities should be a key inflation hedge for investors.
Meanwhile, U.S. economic data surprised to the upside Friday morning.
Personal spending was up 2.1 percent month-over-month, well above consensus of 1.0 percent and last month’s reading of -0.8 percent.
In our view, this underscores the health of the consumer, as well as perhaps some rebound as the Omicron variant started to fade in January.
Durable goods orders were also up 1.6 percent, above expectations for a 0.7 percent increase.
Notably, the core PCE inflation measure – the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – was up 5.2 percent year-over-year, above the prior reading of 4.9 percent, and at the highest level since 1982.
We continue to see inflation remaining elevated in the near term, especially as geopolitical tensions may continue to pressure areas like oil, wheat and other Russian/Ukrainian produced commodities.
In our view, the Fed will likely begin its rate-hiking cycle at the March meeting with a 0.25 percent rate hike and outline a path for balance-sheet reduction.
