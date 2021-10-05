Stocks extended earlier losses Monday after a strong rally on Friday, the first day of October.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed the Nasdaq and Standard & Poor’s 500 indexes, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is more than 5 percent away from its last record.
Treasury yields rose slightly to start the first full week in October.
Oil continued its rally, nearing $80 a barrel on strong demand and weak supply dynamics.
European markets were higher while Asian shares were mixed as Evergrande’s stock has been suspended from trading on the open market.
Economic news was light Monday, but reports that the U.S. plans to enforce the Phase 1 trade deal with China are likely causing jitters.
The current administration has not lifted Trump-era tariffs aimed at reducing the trade deficit between the United States and China, likely indicating that more negotiations are on the horizon, and a tough stance on China’s trade practices is bipartisan.
With COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on the decline and vaccination rates rising, analysts expect markets will start to be less sensitive to virus news and instead focus on upcoming tax reform, infrastructure spending, supply-chain shortages and monetary policy.
