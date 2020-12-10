After starting the day to the upside, equity markets finished lower Wednesday, pulling back from yesterday’s all-time highs.
Stocks lost momentum as the day progressed amid signs that negotiations in Congress over a new fiscal-stimulus package may have hit a snag.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners edged out advancers.
Gold fell $.30 to $1,843.50 and silver held steady at $23.99
Crude oil prices rose slightly $.02 to $45.73 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.69 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.95 percent.
