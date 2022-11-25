Chamber Corner – High's Liquor

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed High’s Liquor, 1435 E. U.S. 50 in Salida, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The present ownership came about when two local women, Shelly Trojanovich and Chris Smejkal, said they were having a beer on the back porch and “had the crazy idea to buy an iconic liquor store.” A couple of months later, they said, it all came to fruition with a lot of help and support from friends and the community.
