Markets closed the week out largely lower, with volatility stemming from the Federal Reserve’s press release on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 1 percent, its worst performance since October.
Energy, utilities and financials were the biggest losers, as investors reposition their trades after news that “peak-dovishness” is over and the Fed announced at least two rate hikes before the end of 2023.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve has flattened, with short-term yields climbing to reflect higher, future interest rates, and long-dated yields falling as investors expect economic growth to slow.
The price of crude oil was up $.64 to $71.68 and the spot price of gold was down $5 or $1,769.90.
Economic news today was light, with changing Federal Reserve policies still in focus. Mortgage rates have seen a sharp increase since Wednesday, reflecting higher expected interest rates in the future. Metals and commodities initially fell after the Fed announcement, but made a somewhat muted recovery today.
With investors evaluating how the Fed announcement will impact the economy and corporate profit growth, they seem to be favoring the growth play, as the Nasdaq outperforms other major indexes.
This is likely a result of a belief that economic growth will be slower than expected due to higher interest rates and strong tech companies becoming a “safe-haven” for return on investment.
We believe volatility in the markets will continue over the course of 2021 and 2022 as long-term inflation trends take shape and the transitory spikes ease.
The outlook for stocks is still positive, in our view, as the global economy continues to reopen amid a growing vaccination effort and ongoing fiscal stimulus in parts of the world.
Adding to the positive backdrop for stocks is a healthy consumer with excess savings, likely to drive strong consumer-spending growth and further aid the labor-market recovery.
