Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bluebird Day Mercantile and Lofts to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently. Bluebird Day is located at 225 F St. in Salida.
The lifestyle shop offers a variety of home decor, rugs, bedding and apparel.
“They make the rituals of life more beautiful,” co-owner Margy Taylor said about their products. “It’s important to have a beautiful space.”
Local artists like Caroline Nelson, Hannah Tidechild, Joyce Baird and Laura Barton have some of their pieces for sale in the shop, as well as other works from around the world.
“We have internationally recognized lines from all over the world,” Taylor said.
“The inventory is always changing,” said co-owner Bob Sedgwick.
The store also has a loft above it that people can rent through AirBnB. The 2,200-foot loft has three bedrooms, two baths, a large kitchen and it can sleep up to six people, Taylor said.
During the pandemic, Bluebird Day has reduced its hours and is currently open from noon – 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Bluebird Day also carries a large selection of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint and after COVID-19 subsides Sedgwick said they’ll offer how-to clinics. Sedgwick said the paint can be used on any type of surface and can help restore a piece of furniture that somebody was considering throwing away into something new.
People can find out more about Bluebird Day’s products and lofts by calling 719-221-1302.
