U.S. equity markets declined more than 2 percent Thursday amid renewed concerns over ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Technology and growth stocks added to their year-to-date underperformance as valuations continue to get pressured.
Asian equities were mixed, while European stocks were lower.
A spike in energy prices remains a key risk if the situation escalates. Yet oil prices were lower Thursday and on track for a weekly loss, as the market is also paying attention to developments in the negotiations trying to return Iran to the 2015 nuclear deal, which would likely release some Iranian oil back to the market.
Consistent with the market caution, the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 2 percent, and defensive sectors and gold outperformed.
Economic data released Thursday was mixed, failing to provide a lift to sentiment.
Initial jobless claims for state benefits unexpectedly rose for the first time since mid-January, but continuing claims improved.
With restrictions easing as the Omicron surge subsides, this could be a temporary blip and the labor market will continue to recover amid signs of tightness.
Continuing with the theme of mixed data, housing starts fell in January, likely weighed by labor shortages and high material costs.
However, the fact that pending home sales, also reported Thursday, increased more than expected suggests that construction will remain robust in the coming months.
Walmart topped earnings expectations despite higher supply-chain and distribution costs.
With almost 85 percent of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index companies having reported results, fourth-quarter earnings growth now stands at 28 percent, the fourth straight quarter of more than 20 percent growth.
While earnings continue to rise, the upcoming monetary-policy tightening and geopolitical uncertainties are weighing on stocks.
Because of the tug-of-war between valuation pressures and rising earnings, expect equity market returns to be muted and volatility to stay elevated.
However, the recent weakness is a pullback within the confines of an ongoing bull market.
Despite fears that the removal of the central banks’ emergency accommodation will bring a premature end to the economic expansion, Edward Jones analysts believe the economy is strong enough to digest the upcoming interest-rate hikes.
An inverted yield curve, rising credit spreads and weakness in the interest-rate-sensitive sectors of the economy (housing, autos) would be warning signs, but none are close to flashing red yet.
Therefore expect more pullbacks, but not the start of something worse, like a recession and bear market.
