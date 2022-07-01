Major indexes were lower Thursday after a report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, remains at multi-decade highs.
Growth-style stocks led the way lower, while value-style relatively outperformed; high-multiple technology companies are facing further selling pressures after an already volatile year.
Stocks closed out the worst first half of a calendar year since 1970.
Bond yields, adding some relative protection to portfolios, were lower, as investors expect further softening of economic growth.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury dropped below 3 percent.
Commodities fell, with oil around $105 per barrel and natural gas down more than 14 percent.
The PCE came in high at 6.3 percent, levels not seen since the 1980s.
On a month-over-month basis, the headline inflation reading grew 0.6 percent, much faster than the 0.2 percent gain in April.
Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, core PCE grew 4.7 percent year-over-year, coming in just a hair under market estimates, but still at much higher levels than desired.
Investors were looking for some sign that inflationary pressures are abating, but the latest reading likely does little to dissuade the Federal Reserve from hiking rates aggressively this year to tame inflation.
The silver lining is that inflation readings have come down for three months in a row, and the latest PCE reading is the lowest since January, indicating inflation may have already peaked, with focus shifting to how long it will take to come down to the Fed’s desired 2 percent level.
The market is likely pricing in a 50-basis-point (0.5 percent) to 75-basis-point Fed rate hike at its next meeting.
High demand coming out of the pandemic, a tight supply of oil and slow-to-return manufacturing capacity in Asia are some of the main driving forces behind the current spate of inflation.
Edward Jones analysts “slightly” favor value-style and large-cap stocks in the face of high inflation, as these are generally companies that can pass higher costs on to consumers and have wide competitive moats.
Also out Wednesday morning was a report on jobless claims, and although the number came in slightly higher than estimates, jobless claims were still lower than the previous period.
The unemployment rate continues to hold steady at low levels, providing strong support to economic growth and consumer spending.
Edward Jones analysts said, “We typically see unemployment levels rise before an imminent recession, but that trend hasn’t materialized in this cycle, providing some confidence that the economy can handle higher interest rates without tipping into a recession, although that balance is delicate.”
News from China shows manufacturing capacity could be coming back online soon, as Chinese officials ease up on COVID-19 restrictions amid declining case counts, and as OPEC+ has reaffirmed its commitment to higher production levels starting in August.
High supply levels of oil and increased manufacturing capacity should help ease inflationary pressures, according to Edward Jones.
