After a sigh of relief spurred a positive start, enthusiasm faded a bit through the day with the S&P 500 finishing flat on Tuesday following news that a tentative agreement on the debt limit has been reached in Washington.
It was an otherwise very light calendar for data releases, leaving markets focused on the recent themes that are defining the broader backdrop: moderating inflation, the outlook for upcoming Federal Reserve moves and a slowing economy.
President Joseph Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that they have agreed upon a deal to raise the debt ceiling.
While this presumably removes the worst-case outcome of a partisan fight that takes the U.S. over the default cliff, the case is not fully closed as the deal will now need to pass through Congress.
The House is expected to vote on Wednesday, followed by the Senate.
Edward Jones analysts said they think this agreement will ultimately pass, though failure to pass on the first vote does potentially introduce legislative delays that could extend beyond June 5, raising the prospects of certain government payments being delayed until the deal has received full approval.
Analysts suspect market reactions will be relatively muted, but delays could instigate some swings in stock prices.
In terms of details of the deal, the debt ceiling would be raised through January 2025, unused COVID-relief funds will be reclaimed, certain permitting processes for energy projects will be streamlined and non-defense discretionary spending will be held flat for two years.
Overall, analysts said they view this as a removal of a potential shock to financial markets, but the fiscal elements of the deal will be rather benign in terms of impact to the broader economy.
Equity markets finished slightly to the upside last week, lifting the year-to-date gain for the S&P 500 above 10 percent.
That return has been powered by the rally in growth stocks, whereas value-style investments are roughly flat on the year as the outlook for a slowing economy has weighed on the more cyclical components of the equity market.
Looking across the other areas of a diversified portfolio, international equities have also logged gains similar to that of the U.S. market, though emerging-market equities have seen more modest gains amid uncertainty around the Chinese economic outlook.
Bonds have bounced back as well, posting modest gains in 2023 as interest rates have pulled back from last October’s highs.
Looking ahead, while analysts said they don’t think year-to-date gains have to be given back, they do expect some volatility to return heading into the summer months as evidence of an economic slowdown becomes more clear and markets react to uncertainties around upcoming Fed policy.
Nevertheless, analysts said their outlook remains for a new bull market to emerge as we progress toward and through 2024.
