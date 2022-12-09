Stock market report

Stocks finished higher Thursday in a risk-on move, possibly driven by reports that supply-chain costs are coming down across the board and used-car prices are lower than the start of the year, and the trend suggests further softening.

Treasury yields climbed as investors worry the Federal Reserve will hike rates further than currently expected if inflation proves sticky in the months to come.

