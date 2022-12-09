Stocks finished higher Thursday in a risk-on move, possibly driven by reports that supply-chain costs are coming down across the board and used-car prices are lower than the start of the year, and the trend suggests further softening.
Treasury yields climbed as investors worry the Federal Reserve will hike rates further than currently expected if inflation proves sticky in the months to come.
All eyes are on the Producer Price Index set to be released today as a sign for the path of inflation.
On the international front, European and Asian shares were lower.
Oil fell in the afternoon, now trading around $71 a barrel.
A move lower in the used-car index has given investors some hope that inflation could be moving lower in the months to come as well.
Used cars was one of the sectors that saw the most extreme price increases after the pandemic, as new car production was delayed by the ongoing chip shortage and rental companies started to rebuild their fleets.
Falling used-car prices have been driven by the increased production of new cars, a sign that the supply chain is healing, and material shortages are easing.
Lower demand is also playing out, as most rental companies have largely rebuilt their fleets.
Investors are hoping that inflation can fall quickly, leading the Fed to pause or even pivot from its aggressive rate-hiking cycle.
The PPI index released today will also give investors insight into the pricing pressures producers and manufacturers are facing.
Chinese authorities released their “10 measures” approach to COVID-19 earlier in the week, a move to loosen COVID-19 containment policies.
China’s zero-COVID-19 policies have come under fire from citizens and foreign governments recently, prompting a move to ease restrictions and allow citizens to travel more freely.
COVID-19 lockdowns have led to factory shutdowns, disrupting global supply chains and leading to a shortage of goods and materials.
The move has also been a headwind for Chinese equities as companies struggle to conduct business.
Apple has been a notable company impacted by iPhone production in China and has considered moving production to other nations such as India.
Chinese equities are up sharply this week on the news that restrictions are easing, but low elderly vaccination rates in the country could lead to renewed strain on the healthcare system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.