U.S. equities ended the day down.
Communications stocks led the decliners while financial stocks gained.
The U.S. Labor Department reported August job gains of 1.4 million, in line with estimates, as the unemployment rate fell from 10.2 percent to 8.4 percent.
Interest rates rose as Treasury prices declined.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 159 points to 28,133.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 959,271,639.
Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $4.10 to $1,941.90 and crude oil fell $1.84 to $39.53 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.47 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading higher at .72 percent.
