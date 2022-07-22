High Valley Bike Shuttle

Courtesy photo

The new owners of High Valley Bike Shuttle are welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. From left front are Cabot Helmer, Ezra Helmer and Teddy Helmer. Middle: Karin Naccarato, Lanette Hartman, Drew Middlemiss, Chelsey Helmer, Jim Helmer, Sam Johnson and Maureen Schultz. Back: Mark Moore, Harry Payton, Michael Varnum, Dave Potts and Ken Leisher.

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed High Valley Bike Shuttle, under new ownership as of fall 2021, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company’s new location, 10040 U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs.

High Valley Bike Shuttle provides bike shuttles and information about the Monarch Crest Trail and other mountain bike trails throughout Central Colorado.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.