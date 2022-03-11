Patio Pancake Place, 640 E. U.S. 50, is on the market.
The family-owned business, which has been operating in Salida for more than 45 years, was recently listed for $1.5 million.
Dan Peacock, manager, said the family reached the decision to sell the business due to a variety of factors. Rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic have made it hard to operate a restaurant.
The restaurant currently employs 22, and Peacock said during summer they will have as many as 30 employees. “Staffing has affected us,” he said. “We don’t have the applications we used to have.”
Prior to the pandemic the restaurant was open seven days a week, but it has reduced to five days due to difficulty finding workers.
Maximum occupancy is 100 people, but currently seating is available for 75. The pandemic had previously limited seating to 50. The number of customers at the restaurant varies, but Peacock said business has become more steady and year-round than it used to be. Summer is still the restaurant’s busiest season.
Peacock said workers were told the building was going to go on the market before any paperwork was signed with the real estate agent. “It’s been a hard thing,” he said. “Everybody kind of understands.” Some of the employees have been working there for many years.
The restaurant was opened Sept. 1, 1976, by George and Jean Edwards and has been an integral part of Salida ever since. Peacock said the business has expanded a lot over the years.
In 2021, Patio Pancake won its 10th straight Best of Salida award for Best Breakfast Menu. Peacock said, “It was a very proud moment when we received that honor.” He said over the years they were always trying to improve the restaurant.
George Edwards died in 2019 at age 86 and Jean, who is 88, is ready to retire. Peacock, who is nearly 70, said he is ready to step away too, and the younger members of the family are ready to move on to something else. “It’s kind of like the perfect storm,” he said.
Peacock said he hopes whoever buys the business continues the tradition, saying, “There’s a great future for food service.” In more than 45 years of service, the business has amassed a loyal following of customers across the county and continues to attract tourists.
“It was our life’s career,” Peacock said. “I am sad to leave, but I know it’s time.”
