U.S. equities closed higher Thursday, as positive earnings reports from retailers continued to support sentiment.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 is on track to rebound more than 4 percent for the week, although still down nearly 2 percent for the month.
Meanwhile, U.S. investment-grade bonds are on track for positive 2 percent returns this week and are up nearly 2 percent for the month as well.
This comes as the 10-year Treasury yield has moved lower, down to 2.76 percent levels from recent highs of 3.2 percent.
The VIX volatility index has also moved lower as markets have stabilized somewhat this week, down about 3.5 percent to 27 levels.
On Thursday markets continued to see retail earnings roll out, many of which have exceeded expectations.
Notably, shares of retail giant Macy’s were up more than 15 percent after reporting strong results, boosted by apparel demand as consumers shop for return-to-work clothing.
Discount retailers like Dollar General and Dollar Tree also reported earnings that exceeded expectations, as low-end consumers continue to look for bargains amid elevated inflation.
Overall, while retail earnings reports have been mixed, many big box retailers have underscored the resilience of the consumer in a challenging backdrop, with several highlighting a mix shift in consumption toward more reopening purchase trends.
The Chinese city of Shanghai, which is the country’s financial hub and boasts a population of 25 million, is set to emerge from lockdowns June 1, after COVID-19 related lockdowns were imposed in early April.
The Chinese central bank has vowed to continue to support the economy through its reopening by lowering benchmark rates and providing monetary stimulus.
The lifting of lockdowns on major Chinese cities may also gradually improve some supply chain disruptions that have exacerbated inflationary pressures globally as well.
Chinese stocks trading in domestic markets like Alibaba and Baidu were notably higher Thursday as well, both up over 10 percent.
