Equity markets finished higher to start the holiday-shortened week Tuesday, with President-elect Joe Biden’s sizable economic-relief plan keeping the focus on fiscal stimulus.
After finishing lower last week, Tuesday’s gains in domestic and global equities, along with oil and gold, reflect a view that fiscal stimulus will spur the economy as well as impact the outlook for inflation and government debt.
Also in focus today are Janet Yellen’s comments that the U.S. could afford higher corporate tax rates, which would partially reverse tax cuts made during the Trump presidency.
However, Yellen said any tax-rate increases should only come after the U.S. has successfully quelled the pandemic.
Yellen is calling for immediate and sizable fiscal relief to battle the harsh economic effects caused by shutdowns aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Markets continue to evaluate the details of the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief package.
There is a prevailing view that a sizable fiscal response is appropriate, though the details of the plan are likely to be met with partisan disagreements.
State and local aid of $350 billion, along with a proposed $15 minimum wage, are probably the largest sticking points between Democrats and Republicans.
With the recent emphasis squarely on vaccine distribution, fiscal aid and political uncertainties, the commencement of corporate earnings season will provide some additional fundamental data for the markets to digest this week.
Quarterly-result announcements have started, with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs having released results Tuesday.
While the economic headwinds from renewed lockdowns will impact corporate profits to start the year, expectations are for healthy earnings growth in 2021.
The price of crude oil was up $.57 on Tuesday to $52.99. The spot price of gold was up .5 percent to $1,839.10.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields were trading flat at 1.09 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,119,302,018 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
