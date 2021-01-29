President Joe Biden recently made a proposal to increase minimum wage for federal employees to $15 and the Federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.
Wendell Pryor, director of the Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. said that the states usually tend to be ahead of the federal level, and that Colorado is even more progressive.
Pryor said the increase is an expense businesses would have to absorb, likely raising their prices, which can be tough in a county like Chaffee, which depends on hospitality and tourism.
He said that increase would be good for workers though, especially those working at or below the median income rate.
Dan Short, Chaffee County finance director, said they don’t have many positions that don’t already meet the $15 per hour requirement, so it won’t have a huge impact on the county.
Monarch Mountain general manager Randy Stroud said as long as the change wasn’t “implemented overnight,” it was something to which they could adapt.
He said that increase doesn’t just affect minimum wage earners, but all wages.
“When you have over 400 employees,” Stroud said, “It starts to add up. But we could see this change coming a long way away.”
Ben Scanga, general manager for Scanga Meat, said he didn’t think the minimum wage hike really solved the problem.
“Wages will go up, but everything will be more expensive, which negates it,” Scanga said.
He said the impact for the company will be fairly minimum.
“You have to make more to live here,” Scanga said, “but in other parts of the country, it could be difficult.”
“It’s a double edged sword,” Lori Roberts, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce director, said. “For the service work, it’s good, because everyone deserves a lift up. But for some employers, they may not be happy. I think we need to work on things like workforce housing and transportation options, to ease those burdens.”
Jim Fontana, owner of Ace Hardware, said, “I don’t mind minimum wage, I don’t mind the increases, but we need to remember that money has to come from somewhere. As wages increase, prices have to increase to cover them.”
The state of Colorado has a minimum wage tied to the annual inflation, which increased from $12 to $12.32 on Jan. 1. Employees who earn tips have a minimum wage of $9.30.
The top minimum wage states include: District of Columbia $15, Washington $13.69, Massachusetts $13.50, California $13 and New York $12.50.
Twenty states currently follow the federal minimum wage requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.