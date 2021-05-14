Stocks closed higher Thursday, after Wednesday’s broad sell-off, which marked the third consecutive day of selling.
Inflation pressures continue to be the focus for investors, with the Producer Price Index being released Thursday, showing a more than 6 percent gain.
Also on the docket of economic data, initial jobless claims fell sharply to a post-pandemic low, beating expectations.
International stocks were mixed, while U.S. 10-year yields were lower.
Oil also traded lower as the Colonial Pipeline was reactivated after a brief shutdown due to a ransomware hack.
Cryptocurrencies are trading lower, with Bitcoin falling more than 10 percent.
Initial jobless claims came in at 473,000 for the week ending May 8, beating expectations of 490,000.
Initial claims have nearly halved since the beginning of the year in another sign that the economic recovery is moving in the right direction.
This follows the White House’s effort to quickly ramp up the pace of vaccinations and ease COVID-19-related restrictions.
Although initial claims fell, a disappointing job gains report last week showed the U.S. only added 266,000 jobs in April, missing the 1 million expectation by a wide margin.
With job openings remaining high, labor supply has become the constraint rather than labor demand.
This dynamic will likely be watched closely by the Federal
