Stocks finished slightly higher after yesterday’s sizable sell-off.
Technology names were the hardest hit by the news that inflation remains sticky and far higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.
Technology names are particularly exposed to interest-rate risk, generally relying on debt to fuel growth.
Ten-year Treasury yields moved higher yesterday to around 3.4 percent and were little changed today.
Oil traded around $88 per barrel as global demand forecasts turn slightly bullish.
An unexpected easing in the U.K. is driving a softening in the dollar.
Headline producer prices fell 0.1 percent last month from a month prior, in line with expectations, as investors seek to extrapolate the trajectory and speed on inflation for the rest of the year.
Year-over-year, prices were up 8.7 percent, the slowest pace of price increases since August of 2021.
Stripping out volatile elements like food and energy, inflation was largely in line with estimates and well below its peak back in March of 2022.
The report provides some comfort, reaffirming that peak inflation is in the past.
Investors will be hyper-focused on the path to inflation, as they gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking agenda in response to inflation.
We are watching several indicators to help inform our view on the markets and the economy through 2022 and 2023.
Data released today showed housing demand is slowing further, down 29 percent from a year ago, as affordability hits potential buyers amid higher interest rates.
Refinance activity is down even further.
Housing is one of the sectors that is acutely sensitive to the Federal Reserve, and falling demand is likely good news for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is looking for a resent in the demand-supply dynamic to bring inflation down from historically high levels. Analysts said they expect housing demand to soften further in the coming months as the Fed raises rates.
Lower housing and refinance demand will likely lead to lower levels of liquidity among consumers and could translate to lower demand in other sectors.
