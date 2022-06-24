Colorado Wool Company, 134 F St. in Salida, recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Colorado Wool Company started out as an alpaca farm. Owners Jill and Alan Fielder started experimenting with natural fibers and fiber blends.
They bought their own fiber processing equipment and began traveling the country participating in fiber festivals and yarn conventions.
When COVID-19 hit, they relocated to the mountains of Colorado.
They moved to Salida and decided to continue their business here.
Expanding on what they did at trade shows, they also carry a full line of arts and crafts supplies.
They also offer classes and have a lounge for artists and crafters to gather to work on projects, get inspiration, find help and socialize.
For more information, visit www.coloradowoolcompany.com, call 719-207-4345 or email coloradowoolcompany@gmail.com.
