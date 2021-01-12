Equities finished lower Monday, pulling back from last week’s record highs.
Global equities and oil prices declined as well, while the U.S. dollar was higher against major currencies. The price of crude oil was down $.18 to $52.06.
Energy, health care and financials were the only sectors to finish higher. Consumer discretionary and communications services led to the downside.
The spot price of gold was up .62 percent to $1,846.70.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading flat at 1.13 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,012, 165,605 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.