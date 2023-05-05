Chamber corner – Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails to its membership with a recent ribbon cutting.
SPOT is a volunteer, nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the creation, preservation, improvement and appreciation of parks, open space and trails in the greater Salida area.
SPOT volunteers have been around since 1993 and have helped build the in-town Salida trail system, which includes the popular Monarch Spur Trail, more than 8 miles of trail loops in and around Salida and the Rodeo Run along CR 120 that extends all the way to Poncha Springs.
Ongoing projects include historic preservation, public park improvements, open-space acquisition, long-range transportation planning and an Adopt-a-Trail Program.
Volunteers are always needed for Adopt-a-Trail and trail stewardship, as well as other projects.
SPOT was recently approved for a grant for a fourth-grade helmet program and is currently partnering with the Salida Soak and Swim committee to promote development of outdoor community pools next to the existing Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.