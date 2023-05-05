Chamber corner – Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails

Donna Rhoads of Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails cuts the red ribbon to mark the organization’s membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce during a recent welcoming ceremony. From left are Lisa Walner, Jessica Downing, Susan Roebuck, Rhoads, Chris Miller, Katy Grether, Wayne Sawyer and Cheryl Brown-Kovacic.

 

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails to its membership with a recent ribbon cutting.  

SPOT is a volunteer, nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the creation, preservation, improvement and appreciation of parks, open space and trails in the greater Salida area. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.