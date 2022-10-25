U.S. stocks rallied throughout the day Monday, building on last week’s sizable advance.
With investors awaiting updates on corporate earnings trends from the Big Tech names, there was no new catalyst for Monday’s move.
However, the latest political and fiscal developments in the U.K. helped bonds and European equity markets.
Shares in Asia were mixed, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index sold off about 6 percent, as China’s President Xi secured a historic term.
U.S. sector leadership suggested some investor caution, with healthcare and consumer staples leading, while materials and REITs declined.
Long-term Treasury yields were little changed but remained near the highest in more than a decade.
A total of 163 Standard & Poor’s 500 companies are reporting earnings this week (46 percent of the index’s market cap), including the mega-cap tech names.
Among the highlights will be Alphabet and Microsoft today, Meta on Wednesday and Apple and Amazon on Thursday, all after the market close.
Advertising spending and the dollar strength are expected to weigh on results and guidance, but analysts’ estimates have been adjusting lower during the past month, potentially setting a low bar for companies to exceed.
While still early in the earnings season, one notable read-through is the theme of consumer resiliency driven by strong household balance sheets.
Corporate profits continue to be supported by strong pricing power and still-solid demand, but profit growth will likely continue to slow in response to higher rates and moderating economic growth.
Earnings growth estimates for 2023 have moved lower to 7.2 percent from about 10 percent at the start of the year and might need to come down further.
Edward Jones analysts said they suspect downward revisions to corporate earnings could be a catalyst for renewed market swings, but the outsized decline in valuations provides some cushion.
The backup in rates and outlook for Federal Reserve policy remain key drivers for markets.
Bond yields have continued to rise globally, with the 10-year Treasury yield jumping briefly above 4.3 percent, the highest since 2007.
The 10-year yield has now increased for 12 straight weeks, the longest run of weekly increases since 1984.
But this rally in yields and sell-off in bonds appears stretched, especially considering that the narrative of hawkish central banks is not new.
Reports that the Fed could slow its pace of rate hikes in December helped support markets Friday.
While the Fed is likely to err on the side of doing more than less since it initially underestimated the persistence of inflation, the declaration of the pace of inflation that analysts expect over the coming months will allow it to signal a pivot.
Market expectations show a peak in the fed funds rate of 4.75-5 percent by March 2023, down by one quarter point hike since Thursday.
Analysts said they think that after likely hiking by 0.75 percent in November, the Fed may do a 0.5 percent hike in December and set the stage for a move to the sidelines for the next few months.
