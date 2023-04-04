After a rather tepid start, stocks gained a bit of footing as the day progressed Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gaining 0.4 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 327 points.
Aside from the surge in oil prices in response to a surprise OPEC production cut, financial headlines were fairly quiet to start the week, leaving the markets focused on the broader narrative around inflation, monetary policy and implications for the economic outlook this year.
Underlying performance didn’t signal a particular undertone to the day’s move.
Except for the jump in energy stocks, sector leaders and laggards were a mix of cyclical and defensive areas.
A weak manufacturing activity report did underscore the latest economic headwinds, which was reflected in a downward move for both small-cap stocks and interest rates.
OPEC+ members announced a surprise cut to production totaling more than 1 million barrels per day starting in May.
The most sizable reductions will come from Russia and Saudi Arabia but will also include the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Algeria and Kazakhstan.
Oil prices jumped more than 6 percent in response, topping $80 per barrel after falling as low as $66 in mid-March.
The announcement signals an effort by OPEC nations to lift prices and defend export revenues, having seen oil prices fall by more than 30 percent since last summer.
While this is not an uncommon move by the oil cartel, it does come at a precarious time given the intense focus on inflation, which has been trending lower in part thanks to lower energy costs.
Edward Jones analysts said they don’t think this structurally changes the broader disinflation trend, nor do they anticipate this to immediately impact upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions (monetary policymakers look at core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices), but uncertainty around oil prices could add to the list of anxieties that spark bouts of market volatility in the near term.
While the bear market that began in January 2022 is still playing out, markets have made solid progress in regaining some ground so far this year.
The S&P 500 gained a healthy 7 percent in the first quarter, its second consecutive quarterly gain.
Bonds logged a 3 percent return for the period amid a drop in interest rates, which consequently had the strongest impact on technology and growth stocks, with the Nasdaq rising nearly 17 percent in the quarter.
Stocks are now 15 percent above their October lows, while the 10-year Treasury yields are down more than 75 basis points (0.75 percent) from their peak.
Two straight quarterly gains, according to analysts, signal that this bear market may be in its latter stages.
Analysts said they don’t expect the rally to continue uninterrupted, with a potential recession, political uncertainties and shifting Fed expectations likely catalysts for bouts of market indigestion ahead.
However, analysts said they think the foundation of a new bull market will be poured as we advance through the year, supporting the case for opportunistic rebalancing within portfolios.
