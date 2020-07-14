Volatile trading drove U.S. indexes to end the day lower. Health care finished the day up .5 percent with technology closing down 2.1 percent.
In economic news, the U.S. budget deficit reached $864 billion in June.
In corporate news, Pfizer announced that its experimental vaccine has received fast-track status from the FDA. U.S. Treasury rates were lower as prices rose.
In the bond market, the 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.32 percent and the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .62 percent.
In commodity markets, the spot price of gold rose $2.40 to $1,804.30 and the price of crude oil fell 93 cents to $39.62.
