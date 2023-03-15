Stocks spent much of Tuesday fluctuating in markedly higher territory before losing a bit of that momentum late, but still closing the day with solid gains.
The day’s rally was driven by dialed-down fears around recent bank failures, but we’d attribute the inability to hold on to midday’s sharpest gains to the uncertainties that remain around the potential spillover effects.
The financial services sector led the way on Tuesday, spurred by a rebound in regional bank stocks.
Small-caps also outperformed, reflecting a more favorable tone on the financial system and economy, likely tied to the potential for less Federal Reserve tightening ahead.
Underlying the broader moves in the equity and bond markets is the shift in expectations for upcoming Fed rate hikes, which has driven sizable moves in interest rates this week.
Treasury yields were up on the day, but this followed a sharp drop on Monday as markets ratcheted down expectations for rate hikes in the next several Fed meetings.
Ten-year Treasury yields are just above 3.6 percent, down materially after topping 4 percent last week.
Tuesday’s release of the February consumer price index (CPI) report showed inflation remains on a path of moderation, but not quite as quickly as the Fed or markets would prefer. Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.5 percent in February versus January, slightly hotter than consensus expectations.
On a year-over-year basis, core inflation came in at 5.5 percent, which is down from the 5.6 percent reading in January, reflecting slow but steady moderation in consumer prices.
Looking under the hood, declines in auto prices helped, while shelter prices continue to exert some upward pressure.
The bulk of the stickiness recently has come from services inflation that has been driven by strong ongoing demand from consumers. There wasn’t much relief on this front, as airfares and recreational service prices are not yet dropping back materially.
All told, this CPI report doesn’t materially alter the story on inflation. Our analysis indicates that inflation is poised to continue its path of moderation. This will afford the Fed some flexibility, but the fight against inflation is not yet won, and current CPI levels will not allow the Fed to fully pivot toward accommodation that may otherwise be warranted given the new challenges in the banking system.
In our view, the most likely outcome at the Fed’s upcoming meeting is a 0.25 percent rate hike, but a decision to hold rates steady could occur if the Fed feels financial conditions stemming from the bank failures warrant a more supportive approach. We suspect markets are likely to fluctuate in the coming days as the probabilities shift between those two outcomes.
Following the shock from the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures over the weekend, the primary focus is on the broader banking system as investors evaluate the vulnerability of other similar banks.
Markets are breathing a sigh of relief for now, with stock prices of many of the banks under the most pressure seeing a rebound on Tuesday.
